Radio personality and former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele has spoken out on the difficulties she faced over the last few months‚ revealing that 2017 was a year of loss‚ which she hopes will turn into growth.

Hulisani broke up with her long-time partner‚ music producer Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya. Although neither confirmed the split‚ Psyfo has for several months been posting pictures of himself with his new girlfriend on social media. Psyfo and Hulisani dated for over 10 years and were often rumoured to be close to getting married.

Reflecting on the events of the last few months‚ Hulisani said that she was ready for a new start after a difficult year.