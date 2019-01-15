Hulisani starts new year on high note

The new year always comes with new plans and resolutions, with some people looking forward to rebuilding their careers, while some aim to travel and others plan to further their studies.

This year is an exciting one for radio and TV personality Hulisani Ravele.

Ravele, 30, started the year with a bang by announcing she had joined popular Joburg radio station 94.7 as a weekend breakfast show host on Saturdays and Sundays from 7am to 10am.

Ravele was previously with Limpopo's Capricorn FM and left the station last month.

She and her co-host, Lusky, went on air for the first time together yesterday and she said it felt like "going on the anaconda roller coaster at Gold Reef City".

"That anticipation and anxiety before the first link and then it was just a thrilling ride from there on. Lusky and I actually sat on the floor in the studio for 30 minutes after the show just to take it all in before we got under way with our debrief and reflection on the show," she said.

Ravele, who has been on radio for a decade, described her new gig as a milestone.

"It's a phenomenal reward for all the years I have been working on my radio career. I plan to work hard and do excellent work at 94.7.

"I actually don't have the words to describe how I feel, I am beyond happy. It's an amazing station that I have always wanted to be a part of. So it feels a little surreal that I am here now," she said.