Cassper still isn't over the Samas' 'Doc Shebeleza' snub

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again opened up about his feud with the SA Music Awards, claiming that his hit song Doc Shebeleza should have been in contention for the awards a few years ago.

It's something that still haunts the muso. Taking to Twitter this week he shared with fans how it motivated him to send a "zap sign" to the awards.

"Doc Shebeleza wasn't nominated for a Sama because it was only the 13th most played song in the country. That's when I sent a zap sign to the Samas because they changed the rules that year just to disqualify the biggest song that year," he claimed.

Responding to a fan, Cassper said the awards were dead.