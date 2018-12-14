Dj Zinhle, pH: what top deejays recommend we listen to this festive
To kick off the festive season, we asked some of Mzansi’s hottest DJs to tell us what we should be listening to.
DJ PH Metro FM
DJ PH featuring Rouge Manu Worldstar — Go Down
DJ Zinhle, Club DJ
AKA featuring Kiddominant — Fela in Versace
Prince Kaybee featuring Busiswa and TNS — Banomoy
Hellen Seabi, Capricorn FM
Prince Kaybee featuring Busiswa and TNS —Banomoya
DJ Sumbody featuring Cassper Nyovest,Veties, and Thebe — Monate Mpolaye
Kwesta — Vur Vai
King Monada and CK The DJ,featuring Charmza — Benz
AKA featuring Kiddominant —Fela in Versace
DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota, featuring Kwesta —Ziwa Murtu
Ms Cosmo, 5FM
Ms Cosmo featuring Rouge, Moozlie, andSho Madjozi — Ay Baby
Kwesta — Vur Vai
Rouge featuring BigStar Johnson — Dololo
Moozlie featuring Gemini Major — Swipe
Prince Kaybee featuring Busiswa and TNS —Banomoya
This article is adapted from one in tha appeared in print in the Sowetan S Mag December 2018 edition.