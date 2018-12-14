S Mag

Dj Zinhle, pH: what top deejays recommend we listen to this festive

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 14 December 2018 - 09:00
Image: Supplied

To kick off the festive season, we asked some of Mzansi’s hottest DJs to tell us what we should be listening to.

Image: Sam Phiri

DJ PH Metro FM

DJ PH featuring Rouge Manu Worldstar — Go Down

DJ Zinhle, Club DJ

AKA featuring Kiddominant — Fela in Versace

Prince Kaybee featuring Busiswa and TNS — Banomoy

Hellen Seabi, Capricorn FM 

Prince Kaybee featuring Busiswa and TNS —Banomoya

DJ Sumbody featuring Cassper Nyovest,Veties, and Thebe — Monate Mpolaye

Kwesta — Vur Vai

King Monada and CK The DJ,featuring Charmza — Benz

AKA featuring Kiddominant —Fela in Versace

DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota, featuring Kwesta —Ziwa Murtu

Ms Cosmo, 5FM

Ms Cosmo featuring Rouge, Moozlie, andSho Madjozi — Ay Baby

Kwesta — Vur Vai

Rouge featuring BigStar Johnson — Dololo

Moozlie featuring Gemini Major — Swipe

Prince Kaybee featuring Busiswa and TNS —Banomoya

This article is adapted from one in tha appeared in print in the Sowetan S Mag December 2018 edition.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X