Bonang Matheba gives Cassper advice on dealing with negativity

Cassper Nyovest may feel at times like he is bogged under with negativity but has found an ally in media mogul Bonang Matheba.

Cassper was fighting off trolls again this week and decided to try eradicate them with a Twitter post about the love he was getting from a radio personality.

He said that in an age where social media lies go further than truth, he was grateful for a bit of positivity.

Little did he know that Queen B was watching, and she soon she swooped down to give him a bit of advice.