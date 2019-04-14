E! Africa honours Mzansi stars

Bonang Matheba proved that she is Mzansi's favourite A-lister once again when she received top honours at the inaugural E! Africa Pop Culture Awards.

Held at Sandton Sun Hotel on Thursday night, celebrities including Nigerian muso D'banj and Nomzamo Mbatha were also among a crop of top entertainment personalities honoured.

Although not in attendance; DJ Black Coffee, Trevor Noah and Akin Omotoso also received recognition.

Hosted by Kat Sinivasan, the awards celebrated entertainment channel E! Africa's 15th anniversary.

Sporting a silver sequined dress, Matheba continued the great year she is having so far after recently launching BNG, a champagne line in collaboration with Woolworths last month.

"It's very overwhelming, that's the first emotion that went through my mind when I found out. It's an honour."

"It feels like a 'well done', an affirmation of 16 years of hard work that has come together so beautifully. I am having the best year of my life, it's perfect timing especially since I have been part of E! Africa's 15-year journey.

"It could have been anyone else, but I'm glad that they chose me," said Matheba.

Mbatha, rocking a Gert-Johan Coetzee gown with a feather top, was given the Philanthropy Icon Award for her humanitarian efforts.