Queen B ecstatic about interest in documentary

Celeb businesswoman Bonang Matheba knows how to throw a lit party.

On arrival at Riboville Boutique Hotel, nestled in Joburg's picturesque Waterfall Equestrian Estate, it's a pink and white extravaganza.

Is an orchestra going to welcome her? You never know. After all this is Queen B.

What's more fascinating - and says a lot about her superstar power - is that she attracted big A-listers like minister of small business Lindiwe Zulu, Khanyi Mbau, Boity Thulo and Somizi Mhlongo.

"I had asked for tomato gravy, e kae? [where is it?]" Matheba asks as she checks out the lunch buffet that includes pap 'n vleis and chakalaka. She then quickly locates the gravy.

We are washing it all down with her newly launched signature bubbles BNG. We are the first to sip on it and the brut rosé particularly stands out. The pink sparkle tastes heavenly with tiny bubbles that are smooth as butter.

"I was nervous about how it tastes," she confesses.

"The packaging [gold and pink] can be beautiful and I can throw the most amazing launch party, but if it doesn't land on people's palates then I think we would have wasted our time. I think it can rival some of the best champagnes in the world."

A camera crew follows her every step, even as she finally rests her feet for a chat.

The 31-year-old media mogul will debut the latest installment of her reality show Bonang - Coming to America later this year.

The new season focuses more on Matheba the globetrotter and her philanthropy efforts. She says making sure that young women in Africa go to school is something that is close to her heart.

"I'm part living in New York and part living here. I'm just at the best time of my life.

"The new season is going to be more fun and laughter, with the same people, including PinkyGirl [her cousin Tebogo Mekgwe]," she says.