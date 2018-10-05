Villainous TV roles helping Dawn Thandeka King heal

TV villain Dawn Thandeka King finds her job as a performer cathartic.

The Uzalo and Lockdown actress tells Time Out that her most iconic roles on the small screen have been fuelled by her long-time battle with depression.

Looking Parisian chic in a pyjama-inspired floral ensemble, King oozes so much self-confidence and sex appeal when she makes her fashionably late arrival at the Lockdown finale party.

Cameras start flashing and the room full of her industry peers almost comes to a standstill when she enters.

"Dawn Thandeka King is here," one party-goer mutters.

When I turn around I'm greeted by her eye-popping cleavage and natural beauty.

I later find out that she has got the birthday glow, as she happens to be turning 41 on the day.

"I was going through a lot of things in my personal space when I joined Lockdown, things that I don't want to speak about. Maybe one day I will be ready," she tells me.

"My personal space was not good, so by escaping into such a role I was broken even further. But by delving that deep for the role, that eventually led to my healing."

For three seasons of the Mzansi Magic prison drama, she kept viewers on the edge of their seats as hoodlum Mazet.

The character left viewers shattered when she was gunned down during a thrilling episode this season.

"I struggle a lot with depression but the more I understand it, the more I try to find myself within my performances. I confront certain things and that leads to my healing," she shares.