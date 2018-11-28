TV presenter jumps at chance to show talent

Uzalo actor and former child star Nkanyiso Makhanya has been accused of having a "resting b**** face", but says nothing could be further from the truth.

The former Craz-e presenter recently returned to TV screens on popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo and told TshisaLIVE that he is excited at the chance to work with some of the biggest names in Mzansi.

It is the latest step in a career that has seen him go from strength to strength but he admits he still has to fight the stereotype that he is famous and unapproachable.

"I think the one thing that people get wrong is that they think I have what they call a resting b**** face. People will hang out with me and say I am different to what they expect. I am actually very shy. I just hide my shyness."

He said people expect him to be outgoing because of what they see on TV.

"People think that they know me but I am actually really different," he said.

Makhanya said he jumped at the chance to join Uzalo to prove that he could make the step up from presenting to acting.

"Acting is different to presenting. You put yourself in a different space. It is something I have always wanted to do though. I remember praying to God for these kinds of opportunities and I am humbled that it has happened."

In fact, he even told God when he joined Craz-e that he would leave within three years and he left at two and a half.

"You have to know what you want and put it out in the universe. If you give it your all, it will come back to you. I am living testament of that."