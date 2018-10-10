Uzalo breaks SA audience records

Uzalo's spellbinding storyline of two women marrying one man at the same time has yielded dramatic results.

The popular SABC1 soapie that airs at 8.30pm weekdays has broken all existing SA television audience records when it clocked 10.2million viewership. The last time the television industry saw such a high viewership was when Generations: The Legareached the 10.1million mark in 2014.

Uzalo is followed by Generations: The Legacy with 8.9million and Skeem Saam with 7.3million viewership.

The storyline of MaMlambo and MaNgcobo fighting to marry Nkunzi seemed to have worked wonders when it was flighted in the last week of September.