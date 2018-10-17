While immersing yourself in a character is a must for any actor‚ Uzalo star Gugu Gumede has warned about the dangers of taking a character home‚ claiming that she has seen many lose their way because they could not separate themselves from their character.

“I have learnt the lesson and seen it so many times: you have got to step out of your character at the end of the day. It is easier said than done‚ but especially when you are in an emotional storyline‚ you have to keep telling yourself that it is not you.”

She said that the easiest way to do that is to leave the character when you change out of their clothing and “know who you are‚ so you can identify when you are being your character and when you are being yourself.”

“Playing a role can screw you up and mess with your mind. You have to leave it at the door or it will play to those fears you have‚ those anxieties you have. You will be lost and not know who you are. It is for your survival.”