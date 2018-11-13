SABC needs R3bn...just so it can pay salaries

The SABC needs R3-billion to avert “Day Zero” - the day the public broadcaster will no longer be able to pay staff salaries.

SABC bosses told Parliament that their financial situation was so dire that it would be able to pay some salaries in February, but if the government did not give the broadcaster the guarantee it needed to get credit it would not be able to pay salaries in March.

“The reality is [that] without the money being injected into SABC, we are in a dire situation and this SABC will collapse. Come March 2019, it will collapse,” said SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

The public broadcaster's board was appearing before the National Assembly's portfolio committee on communications to talk about the possible retrenchment of almost 1,000 employees. At the same time, its 60-day consultative process into the retrenchments was starting at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), with a CCMA commissioner facilitating the process.