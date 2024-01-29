Do the people of KZN, still believe violence in this day and age in SA is the only way to resolve differences?
Dr Zweli Mkhize insinuates that the utterances of Bheki Mtolo and Bheki Cele could lead to violence in the province as they have insulted former president Jacob Zuma. The two gentlemen did not insult Zuma but told him the truth. Period.
Why is it easy for people in KZN to believe any nonsense uttered by their delusional leaders to beat the drums of war? It would be foolish for Zuma’s supporters to take arms in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga and cause mayhem like they did in July 2021.
It is high time that his supporters should wake up and smell the coffee.
Xokola N’wankavangeri, Giyani
READER LETTER | Zuma's supporters should wake up, smell the coffee
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Do the people of KZN, still believe violence in this day and age in SA is the only way to resolve differences?
Dr Zweli Mkhize insinuates that the utterances of Bheki Mtolo and Bheki Cele could lead to violence in the province as they have insulted former president Jacob Zuma. The two gentlemen did not insult Zuma but told him the truth. Period.
Why is it easy for people in KZN to believe any nonsense uttered by their delusional leaders to beat the drums of war? It would be foolish for Zuma’s supporters to take arms in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga and cause mayhem like they did in July 2021.
It is high time that his supporters should wake up and smell the coffee.
Xokola N’wankavangeri, Giyani
READER LETTER | Zuma supporters must wake up, smell the coffee
READER LETTER | Confused Zuma must enjoy state pension retirement
READER LETTER | 'Terminally ill' thieves regroup under MK party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos