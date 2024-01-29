×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma's supporters should wake up, smell the coffee

29 January 2024 - 10:10
Former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile at the launch of the MK Party on December 16.
Former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile at the launch of the MK Party on December 16.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Do the people of KZN, still believe violence in this day and age in SA is the only way to resolve differences?

Dr Zweli Mkhize insinuates that the utterances of Bheki Mtolo and Bheki Cele could lead to violence in the province as they have insulted former president Jacob Zuma. The two gentlemen did not insult Zuma but told him the truth. Period.

Why is it easy for people in KZN to believe any nonsense uttered by their delusional leaders to beat the drums of war? It would be foolish for Zuma’s supporters to take arms in KZN, Gauteng and Mpumalanga and cause mayhem like they did in July 2021.

It is high time that his supporters should wake up and smell the coffee.

Xokola N’wankavangeri, Giyani

READER LETTER | Zuma supporters must wake up, smell the coffee

Do the people of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly Zulus, still believe that violence or war in the 21st century in SA is the only way to resolve ...
Opinion
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Confused Zuma must enjoy state pension retirement

It is sad to see a state pensioner hopping around the country just to confuse very much confused nation, to support him in his quest to become the ...
Opinion
1 week ago

READER LETTER | 'Terminally ill' thieves regroup under MK party

The once “terminally ill” convicted fraudster, Shabir Shaik, like other thieves in the “den of thieves”, heard the call from their chief and ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge