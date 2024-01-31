×

Letters

READER LETTER | Exit of tainted flock cause of joy

31 January 2024 - 10:55
Former African National Congress (ANC) president, Jacob Zuma, laughs during a press conference on October 8, 2008.
Image: AFP

The ANC should not be scared of losing votes as long as self-serving corrupt elements follow Jacob Zuma to the MK party. If all the crooked elements in the party leave in droves, it is a chance for it to cleanse itself of bad apples.

It should start on a clean slate and start vetting members to rid itself of wolves in sheep’s skins. With the mushrooming of new political parties who offer no alternative to the current political climate, the masses will still have no option but to vote for the same ANC.

The rest of these newbies should have come under one umbrella instead of going it alone, there by splitting the vote and becoming part of chaotic coalitions whose interests are positions and not serving their constituencies. Examples abound in Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.

S’fanele Booi, Sunninghill

