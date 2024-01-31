The ANC should not be scared of losing votes as long as self-serving corrupt elements follow Jacob Zuma to the MK party. If all the crooked elements in the party leave in droves, it is a chance for it to cleanse itself of bad apples.
It should start on a clean slate and start vetting members to rid itself of wolves in sheep’s skins. With the mushrooming of new political parties who offer no alternative to the current political climate, the masses will still have no option but to vote for the same ANC.
The rest of these newbies should have come under one umbrella instead of going it alone, there by splitting the vote and becoming part of chaotic coalitions whose interests are positions and not serving their constituencies. Examples abound in Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.
S’fanele Booi, Sunninghill
READER LETTER | Exit of tainted flock cause of joy
Image: AFP
The ANC should not be scared of losing votes as long as self-serving corrupt elements follow Jacob Zuma to the MK party. If all the crooked elements in the party leave in droves, it is a chance for it to cleanse itself of bad apples.
It should start on a clean slate and start vetting members to rid itself of wolves in sheep’s skins. With the mushrooming of new political parties who offer no alternative to the current political climate, the masses will still have no option but to vote for the same ANC.
The rest of these newbies should have come under one umbrella instead of going it alone, there by splitting the vote and becoming part of chaotic coalitions whose interests are positions and not serving their constituencies. Examples abound in Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane.
S’fanele Booi, Sunninghill
READER LETTER | Steenhuisen’s comments on black youth offensive
READER LETTER | SA's strong case for Gaza was exemplary
READER LETTER | Send more fans to Afcon to cheer Bafana up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos