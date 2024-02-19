×

Letters

READER LETTER | MK party is all about Zuma's family, associates

19 February 2024 - 10:41
Former President Jacob Zuma arrives at Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of Mkhonto weSizwe (MK) on February 07, 2024 in Johannesburg.
MK is not a party but a chiefdom. It’s also a trust fund for Jacob's children.

It was created as a home for Duduzane’s presidential aspirations. It was formed to benefit Zuma’s family. And Zuma’s blind followers are being taken for a ride.

Most of those who came out in support of Zuma’s roadshow are tenderpreneurs and looters of note who benefited hugely during the nine years of Zuma’s misrule. So, when Zuma was forced out of office, the tender taps dried up.

MK is made up of shady characters such as Burning Ntlemeza and Ace Magashule. These two, together with Zuma, were the Guptas’ stooges. This one-man show, MK, is like rotten meat which attracts all kinds of flies.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

