In emphasising Zuma’s irrelevance to the party’s future, it becomes clear that entertaining his media portrayal as a victim, should the ANC terminate his membership, is just playing into his hands – a tactic beneath the dignity of the ANC .
The ANC is not an individualistic organisation but one larger than the sum of its parts, including its former presidents. The organisation’s focus should be on electioneering and solidifying its position, rather than being distracted by trademark disputes or a former member’s unsanctioned campaigns.
Indeed, there are those within the public sphere and media calling for the party to expel Zuma. However, expelling someone who has, in effect, already left the party is an exercise in futility. Zuma has already taken a stance that contravenes the values and objectives of the ANC, a defiance that acts as a self-imposed exit from the party.
The sentiment that Zuma has discharged himself is not one without merit. The days when he was lauded by stalwarts such as Harry Gwala, Chris Hani and Oliver Tambo have long passed. Now, former president Zuma positions himself as an opponent of the ANC, seeking to destabilise the organisation while paradoxically claiming an intent to rescue it.
Reflecting on Zuma’s presidency, it becomes evident that many of the issues he denounces were also present during his tenure. Under his watch, the seeds of corruption saw a bountiful harvest, with notorious figures such as the Guptas gaining undue influence. Issues like load shedding persisted, challenging the notion that Zuma could be the messianic figure he portrays himself to be.
Moreover, Zuma’s role in shaping the current ANC leadership cannot be ignored. His appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as deputy president and his support of many of the current ANC national executive committee (NEC) members partly implicate him in the problems facing SA today.
EDGAR LEGOALE | ANC must ignore attention-seeking Zuma
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE
The ANC should continue to ignore former president Jacob Zuma, much like the “blue tick” on WhatsApp.
The ANC’s response to Zuma’s recent comments and actions should be similarly non -engaging. Giving attention to Zuma’s political agenda only plays into his hands and gives him leverage.
This is more like a chess game to him. Zum a’s recent announcement that he will be voting for the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in this year’s upcoming election should not come as a surprise.
This, in itself, should be seen as his voluntary resignation from the ANC, evidenced by the party’s Rule 25.5. Those stipulations make it clear that supporting or joining another political organisation constitutes a breach of membership.By Zuma’s actions, he is effectively no longer part of the ANC.
SIPHAMANDLA ZONDI | MK Party wants to implement ANC policies, resolutions and plans outside the governing party
In emphasising Zuma’s irrelevance to the party’s future, it becomes clear that entertaining his media portrayal as a victim, should the ANC terminate his membership, is just playing into his hands – a tactic beneath the dignity of the ANC .
The ANC is not an individualistic organisation but one larger than the sum of its parts, including its former presidents. The organisation’s focus should be on electioneering and solidifying its position, rather than being distracted by trademark disputes or a former member’s unsanctioned campaigns.
Indeed, there are those within the public sphere and media calling for the party to expel Zuma. However, expelling someone who has, in effect, already left the party is an exercise in futility. Zuma has already taken a stance that contravenes the values and objectives of the ANC, a defiance that acts as a self-imposed exit from the party.
The sentiment that Zuma has discharged himself is not one without merit. The days when he was lauded by stalwarts such as Harry Gwala, Chris Hani and Oliver Tambo have long passed. Now, former president Zuma positions himself as an opponent of the ANC, seeking to destabilise the organisation while paradoxically claiming an intent to rescue it.
Reflecting on Zuma’s presidency, it becomes evident that many of the issues he denounces were also present during his tenure. Under his watch, the seeds of corruption saw a bountiful harvest, with notorious figures such as the Guptas gaining undue influence. Issues like load shedding persisted, challenging the notion that Zuma could be the messianic figure he portrays himself to be.
Moreover, Zuma’s role in shaping the current ANC leadership cannot be ignored. His appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as deputy president and his support of many of the current ANC national executive committee (NEC) members partly implicate him in the problems facing SA today.
LISTEN | We lied in Zuma’s defence, Mbalula says about Nkandla ‘fire pool’ security upgrade
The schisms within the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leading to the genesis of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) can also be traced back to the decisions made during his administration. Former president Zuma’s departure from the ANC fold is, unfortunately, an ignominious moment that tarnishes the legacy of past leaders. His announcement is a betrayal of the same movement he once served as president.
For the youth who have looked up to him, it’s a disillusioning turn of events. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to Zuma’s announcement was not necessary, stating that everyone is free to express themselves but also affirming the party’s preparedness to acknowledge Zuma’s decision at this time.
However, the ANC must not entertain the matter moving forward. The party’s focus should be on addressing the challenges facing the country moving towards this year’s national general elections.
■ Legoale is a member of the ANCYL. He writes in his personal capacity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos