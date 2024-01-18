Former president Jacob Zuma has been a great enemy of the governing party without them realising it.
He came from exile and manufactured it at the Polokwane congress, but their hatred of former statesman Thabo Mbeki and the rule of law clouded their conscience. He ruined the country, ignored our courts, now he supports an opposition party.
We all know it’s against the ANC constitution. But he is saying expel me if you want, which will gain him sympathy from his supporters and looters as a victim of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s witch hunt. That is why the ANC is quiet, except for Fikile Mbalula and Mama Action(Nomvula Mokonyane).
The ANC is still figuring out how to deal with this elephant. Zuma must be expelled like his cronies. This will be the death of the party and it will be resurrected with a lesson not to ignore its constituency.
Ramaphosa didn’t kill the ANC, Zuma and his partners in crime crucified the party and committed treason. Vele! We are not going to vote for them. The hyenas are forming small groups and will regroup to form a hyenas’ coalition.
Zuma is coming back to parliament, thanks to the loyal Zulus, they like their Zulu boy even when he made the country broke. They are just like that. Prove me wrong about this.
Lindokuhle Ngobeni , Barberton farm
READER LETTER | Zuma destroyed the ANC, not Cyril
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE
