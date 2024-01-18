×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma destroyed the ANC, not Cyril

18 January 2024 - 12:40
Former South African president Jacob Zuma.
Former South African president Jacob Zuma.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

Former president Jacob Zuma has been a great enemy of the governing party without them realising it.

He came from exile and manufactured it at the Polokwane congress, but their hatred of former statesman Thabo Mbeki and the rule of law clouded their conscience. He ruined the country, ignored our courts, now he supports an opposition party.

We all know it’s against the ANC constitution. But he is saying expel me if you want, which will gain him sympathy from his supporters and looters as a victim of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s witch hunt. That is why the ANC is quiet, except for Fikile Mbalula and Mama Action(Nomvula Mokonyane).

The ANC is still figuring out how to deal with this elephant. Zuma must be expelled like his cronies. This will be the death of the party and it will be resurrected with a lesson not to ignore its constituency.

Ramaphosa didn’t kill the ANC, Zuma and his partners in crime crucified the party and committed treason. Vele! We are not going to vote for them. The hyenas are forming small groups and will regroup to form a hyenas’ coalition.

Zuma is coming back to parliament, thanks to the loyal Zulus, they like their Zulu boy even when he made the country broke. They are just like that. Prove me wrong about this.

Lindokuhle Ngobeni , Barberton farm

READER LETTER | Politics is now a lucrative business

The IEC will soon announce the date for national and provincial elections, and that has churned a contest of selfish friendships in political parties.
Opinion
4 days ago

READER LETTER | Gaza conflict repositions international politics

The Gaza conflict has already rearranged the international political landscape. Regardless of whether SA’s application at the International Court of ...
Opinion
4 days ago

READER LETTER | Every child must receive education they deserve

Education, a fundamental human right, is crucial for individual and societal development. Despite the corruption and mismanagement in government, ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

2023 Matric results announcement
WATCH | South Africans share their messages of support ahead of Bafana Bafana's ...