Letters

READER LETTER | Confused Zuma must enjoy state pension retirement

24 January 2024 - 12:25
Former South African president Jacob Zuma.
Former South African president Jacob Zuma.
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

It is sad to see a state pensioner hopping around the country just to confuse very much confused nation, to support him in his quest to become the president for the third time.

The bitterness of Jacob Zuma is giving us shivers in our spines. The former president once said to the masses on national TV that they mustn’t vote for ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa, but people must vote for MK party where he belongs now. For the mere fact that he is influencing the masses not to vote for ANC of Ramaphosa, he is being tribalistic and sowing divisions forgetting that ANC is not a tribalistic party, but it belongs to all South Africans who believe in their values.

 In Escourt, after Zuma's conviction, people died in numbers but on his release, he never uttered a single word just to say to the bereaved families that he is sorry for what happened to their loved ones during his incarceration. To him life is justified; it’s normal to loot and burn the infrastructure that caused the insurance companies billions of rands. Even today some of us are still sitting at home waiting for good Samaritan to offer us jobs.

So Zuma, some of us have no confidence in you and your party plans more especially the masses of the north where Ramaphosa comes from, because you have shown us that you don’t like or want to be associated with the northerners that are same nationality with Ramaphosa. Please enjoy your state pension with your family members.

Rey Ngema, Soweto

