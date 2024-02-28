It’s never easy to accept when one of our best performing players leaves the team and joins our bitter rivals. Sad l may be to see Thembinkosi Lorch go, he has my blessings. Players must make the best investments while their feet still allow them to kick a ball.
There are no guarantees in football, it’s a short career. You played your best football at Orlando Pirates; remember, loyalty pays no bills. To be the best you got to compete with the best.
All the best, “once a Pirate always a Pirate”.
Pirates fan, email.
READER LETTER | Thembinkosi Lorch made wise money move
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
