×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Thembinkosi Lorch made wise money move

28 February 2024 - 10:49
Mamelodi Sundowns player Thembinkosi Lorch
Mamelodi Sundowns player Thembinkosi Lorch
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Its never easy to accept when one of our best performing players leaves the team and joins our bitter rivals. Sad l may be to see Thembinkosi Lorch go, he has my blessings. Players must make the best investments while their feet still allow them to kick a ball.

There are no guarantees in football, its a short career. You played your best football at Orlando Pirates; remember, loyalty pays no bills. To be the best you got to compete with the best.

All the best, once a Pirate always a Pirate”.

Pirates fan, email.

Lorch emotional ahead of his first game against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing, Thembinkosi Lorch, admits being emotional about having to play his first match against his former team, Orlando ...
Sport
1 week ago

Downs to rest Bafana contingent for crunch Bucs clash

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without their Bafana Bafana players when they host Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mnguni convinced Lorch is perfect fit for Downs

Thembinkosi Lorch’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns has not only impressed the club’s supporters but also legend Bennett Mnguni, who believes his style of ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Sundowns confirm the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of star midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates.
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism