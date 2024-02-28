×

Cricket

Cricket kit donation to match Chigova's moxie

Mscsports inspired by Catch 2 million campaign catcher

By Sowetan Reporter - 28 February 2024 - 10:48
File photo.
Image: GARETH COPLEY

After another successful Betway SA20 tournament, Mscsports has announced a contribution to grassroots cricket development through an initiative inspired by one of the ‘Betway Catch 2 Million’ campaign winners, Blessmore Chigova, who is the founder and coach of Pretoria Patriots.

Chigova's story of using his winnings to purchase cricket equipment for the children he coaches at Rietondale Primary School deeply moved the team at Mscsports. Recognising the significance of supporting sports development at the grassroots level, Mscsports decided to contribute by donating a full cricket kit to the children coached by Chigova.

"Our involvement in the Catch 2 million campaign and the opportunity to witness Blessmore's dedication to cricket development truly touched us," said Carrie Delaney, managing director of Mscsports. "We are committed to challenging, inspiring, and shaping the world of sports and entertainment. Supporting initiatives like Blessmore's aligns perfectly with our values and allows us to make a meaningful impact on the community."

In his reaction,  Chigova said: "I am overwhelmed by Mscsports' generosity and support for our cricket programme. Their contribution will not only provide much-needed equipment but will also inspire and motivate the children to pursue their cricketing dreams."

Chigova was one of seven ‘Catch 2 Million winners during this year’s SA20, who shared in the R2m prize money for a clean one-handed catch in the crowd at matches. – Sowetan Reporter

