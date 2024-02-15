Lorch will 'give his best for Sundowns' if he debuts against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns' new star Thembinkosi Lorch says playing a role in an attempt to orchestrate Orlando Pirates’ downfall this weekend would be difficult for him, but that can be the life of a footballer.

Lorch, who made a last-minute switch from Bucs to Downs on the transfer deadline day last month, could make his Brazilians debut against his former club in Saturday's DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Stadium (8pm).

Lorch knew he would leave Pirates some day, but Saturday’s scenario of making his debut for a new and strong rival club against the Soweto giants was something he probably could not have seen coming.

The player, who was convicted and received a suspended sentence in November for abusing his former girlfriend, could have made his debut against Golden Arrows on Tuesday. The midweek Premiership league fixtures were postponed as Bafana Bafana, made up of 20 local-based players, arrived back in the country on Wednesday morning from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The 30-year-old player faced the media for the first time since his move to the six-time successive league champions.