Mamelodi Sundowns will be without their Bafana Bafana players when they host Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Bafana players, who returned on Wednesday morning from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, where they finished third, will miss the match, with some returning with injuries.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena revealed yesterday during the press conference that Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Thapelo Maseko and Themba Zwane are having some knocks and their return to domestic action will be delayed.
Williams has shoulder pain, Maseko hamstring strain, Mudau [ankle] and Mokoena a knock that prevented him from training yesterday.
Downs to rest Bafana contingent for crunch Bucs clash
Lorch looks forward to ‘emotional’ meeting with former club
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns will be without their Bafana Bafana players when they host Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Bafana players, who returned on Wednesday morning from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, where they finished third, will miss the match, with some returning with injuries.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena revealed yesterday during the press conference that Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Thapelo Maseko and Themba Zwane are having some knocks and their return to domestic action will be delayed.
Williams has shoulder pain, Maseko hamstring strain, Mudau [ankle] and Mokoena a knock that prevented him from training yesterday.
Lorch emotional ahead of his first game against Pirates
Only Grant Kekana and Terrence Mashego trained yesterday for the first time, with the other players spending the morning in the medical room.
“We have a couple of concerns. We got a few players that returned with injuries,” Mokwena explained to the media. “And that might delay their return because now we have to deal with that. They played 30 games in five months for Sundowns.
“And you put maybe an extra four or five games for the World Cup qualifiers and the friendlies that Bafana played during the Fifa break. So, we are talking about 35 or 36 games in five months; plus the seven [at Afcon], you go to 42 games.
“They have to start now with the rehabilitation phase, but also the regeneration phase because they have to flush out the stress and the pressure of a tournament of that magnitude.”
Despite their unavailability, Mokwena is optimistic that they still have a good side that can not only compete, but beat the Buccaneers. “We know how difficult the game is going to be. It’s always difficult after such a long period for us,” he said.
Monyane urges Bucs to get over departed Lorch
“But, we got a very good squad. We have a lot of good players in every position.”
Meanwhile, new Downs signing Thembinkosi Lorch admitted it will be emotional for him to face his former team Bucs.
“It’s difficult to play my first game, especially against my former team, but you know in life, you need to move on,” he said.
“I’m hoping that I will start and do my best for my team. They welcomed me well. The spirit in the team is good, every player wants to play over the weekend because we are playing against Pirates, a big team; it’s a big game.
“[But] the coach [Mokwena] will decide who plays.”
Lorch will 'give his best for Sundowns' if he debuts against Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos