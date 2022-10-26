The apotheosis of chief justice Raymond Zondo, and the illuminating R1bn exposé which he and his team produced, is too little, too late.
The real heroes are those who began exposing the rot in the early stages of Jacob Zuma's ascension to the ANC throne.
The investigative reporters, the insightful journalists, the unsung whistleblowers and amazing cartoonist Zapiro, who depicted Zuma with a very dark cloud over his head when he took office.
All these amazing people had attached question marks against the cabal of self-servers who have nearly destroyed this once great country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was part of that inner circle – and he knew exactly what was going on. He was playing the guitar, while Zuma played the lyre, as SA burned.
The address to the nation was just another scenario, telling us of arrests and imminent arrests. We want those criminals named, we want to know the extent of the benefits they derived and, most importantly, we want the names of those gluttons in the ANC inner circle who have been protected at the very top.
Nowhere to hide, it's time to parade the trash that have destroyed so many livelihoods.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
READER LETTER | Time to name all the ANC crooks
Image: Phillip Nothnagel/Daily Dispatch
