The old adage that "a stitch in time saves nine" holds true. The concerns of many ANC members at branches were pooh-poohed until they ballooned into uncontrollable levels.
Level-headed members whenever they raised issues affecting the party or the country at large were shouted down, insulted, intimidated or threatened. Resilient members decided to keep mum while the intolerant voted by their feet.
Mbali Ntuli, the former DA KZN member of parliament, joined the ANC but was frustrated by the disorganisation of her branch. And she left for the DA.
She is just one among many. Branches exist by name or for the bad apples and mafia. They’re dysfunctional just like the national CPFs and SGBs. The shocking details of the depth of the rot within the ANC are indicative of their brakeless high speed gravy train.
There’s virtually no day that passes without hearing or reading about such. They are incorrigible. Generally, there’s no more ostriches who still believe the party can still re-unite and renew. The only option left for them is to follow in the footsteps of the former National Party by renaming themselves the New ANC and ultimately become extinct.
Though the previously disadvantaged who had hopes of being catapulted to the land of milk and honey, will find difficult to get it over their liberation movement. They can take only comfort that they were betrayed like the biblical Judas Iscariot and time will heal. It's time to think, prepare and act beyond the ANC.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | ANC gravy train will not last long
Image: Thulani Mbele
