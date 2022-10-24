PEDRO MZILENI | ANC has strayed from noble revolutionary principles
Crass materialism spoils Mandela’s legacy
By Pedro Mzileni - 24 October 2022 - 08:52
In a televised debate between Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk before the 1994 national elections, Mandela publicly declared that when he became president, he would cut his salary and donate a portion of it to humanitarian initiatives.
He also said in the same debate that the ANC he led would not be a self-serving organisation with leaders who lived large in luxury like how the leaders of the National Party did under apartheid...
