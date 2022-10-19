The ANC has governed Gauteng for more than 28 years uninterrupted. Now it faces the challenge of losing the province, which is the economic hub of the country, come 2024. If it continues to govern, it will be through a coalition.
READER LETTER | It could be late for Lesufi to rescue ANC in Gauteng
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The ANC has governed Gauteng for more than 28 years uninterrupted. Now it faces the challenge of losing the province, which is the economic hub of the country, come 2024. If it continues to govern, it will be through a coalition.
The pertinent question is: Did the ANC in Gauteng fulfill its promises in the last 28 years? The answer is a resounding "no".
Instead, the province is facing many legal claims against its health department.
A few weeks back, David Makhura tendered his resignation as Gauteng premier. Makhura said he wanted to afford the new ANC provincial leadership space to lead unhindered. Whether he was pushed to resign or not remains unknown.
When Makhura became premier, he was regarded as a breath of fresh air. But now his legacy is highly contested. There are those who sing his praises and some criticise his leadership. In my book, he has failed to live up to expectations.
There is a lot that went wrong under Makhura's watch. The Life Esidimeni saga, which claimed more than 100 innocent souls, happened during his tenure. The PPE scandal also happened right under his nose.
That said, two weeks back, Lesufi, who is the ANC provincial chairperson, was sworn in as the new premier. Gauteng is a complex province and it needs a technocrat to lead it. Is Lesufi fit for the purpose? Only time will tell.
Lesufi is not afraid to express his opinion, even if it goes against his party. When Julius Malema was expelled from the ANC, he expressed his unhappiness about that, saying Malema could have been coached and shown the right way.
He is also pragmatic and tolerant of dissent. On several occasions, I have publicly criticised him but he's never held that against me. Instead, he has twice helped me on problems relating to education. That's political maturity.
That said, I'm still unhappy about his online application for grades 1s and 8s. I think the best way is to use both the traditional and online systems, just like in the Western Cape. A dual system gives parents a choice.
In conclusion, Lesufi is charismatic and an excellent communicator. These are some of the traits that a good politician has. But will he arrest the ANC voter decline in Gauteng? There is no easy answer. All the best to him.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
