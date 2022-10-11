READER LETTER | ANC a shadow of its former self

In the past, the ANC was a leading and respected liberation movement. It also had good leaders who inspired many a youth to join the Struggle against apartheid.
Two of its leaders received the Nobel peace prize, albeit at different times and different eras. The former liberation movement was known for its strength rather than weaknesses. It was able to organise and mobilise the masses to confront apartheid head-on. In addition, it also brought hope to the hopeless and oppressed citizens of this country.
During the first democratic elections, the masses voted the ANC into power, giving it a majority rule at national, provincial and local government. The voters continued entrusting its votes to the ANC for more than 20 years.
Today the ANC has become something else, a shadow of its former self. It is no longer the party of yester-years. Poor leadership and greed have taken over. The party is now known for its scandals rather than ethical leadership and service delivery.
The ANC used to fashion itself as the leader of society. If it was, it has lost that status. It is also no longer a revolutionary and progressive party that it used to be. Instead, it has become a corrupt political organisation. Being an ANC member is no longer a badge of honour. The governing party attracts opportunists who are politically bankrupt.
The interest and obsession of these cadres is access to state resources. As a result, the governing party has lost its moral authority. Additionally, President Cyril Ramaphosa has a cloud hanging over his head because of the Phala Phala saga.
Ramaphosa spends more time defending himself from the scandal than leading the country. Indeed, a fish rots from the head. Lastly, it is clear that the governing party is not a solution to our country's challenges and problems. Instead, it is the cause of and major contributor to our troubles.
OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela are turning in their graves.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | ANC a shadow of its former self
