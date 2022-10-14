There is never a dull moment in SA. Last week, a weekend newspaper reported that cabinet ministers and their deputies don't pay for water and electricity in their official residences.
According to media reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the law quietly without the opposition knowing about it. Ramaphosa thought that it would remain a secret forever. He thought wrong.
Ministers, who earn about R200,000 a month, don't pay for water and electricity. Yet ordinary and struggling South Africans are expected to cough up. Surely they subscribe to the notion "do as I say, not as I do?"
That's Mafia style.
Our politicians are living a luxurious life at the expense of poor citizens. That is unacceptable. This shows that we (citizens and ministers) are living in different worlds. Ministers in heaven, citizens in hell.
Our honourable ministers don't use public hospitals, they use private ones. Neither do they take their children to public schools. Yet they preside over public facilities. This suggests that they don't have confidence in the institutions they run.
They are also exempted from loadshedding. Can you imagine? Clearly, they are kings who are there to be served. This is hypocrisy of the highest order. In fact, it is criminal. What did we do to deserve such leaders?
Ramaphosa cannot be trusted any more. He is killing us softly, laughing and giggling as if he is a good man. He is not. We have put him there to take us to the promised land. Instead, he is taking us nowhere slowly.
South Africans have tolerated nonsense for a very long time. It's time they stand up and show this government what they are made of. Otherwise, the status quo will remain.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | ANC ruling elite are taking us for a ride
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
