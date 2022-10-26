Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor, and a woman while on bail

The Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou has sentenced a 30-year-old man to effective life imprisonment for two counts of rape, including that of a 12-year-old and one committed while out on bail.
The rapist’s name has been concealed to protect the identity of the child.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the court heard that between September 2017 and November 2018 the 30-year-old raped a minor from Xibangwa village and an adult woman from Nyavani village.
“In the first count, the complainant was sent to fetch flour from the accused’s homestead as they are relatives. On arrival, the accused dragged her into the house and raped her. After the ordeal, the complainant went home to report the matter. The accused fled the scene but he was caught by community members who handed him to police,” she said.
Malabi-Dzhangi said the second rape happened when the accused was out on bail.
She said while the complainant was walking alone during the day, the accused threatened her with a knife, dragged her into nearby bushes and raped her.
“The complainant pointed out the accused to community members, who apprehended him and called police,” she said.
The man pleaded not guilty to the offence.
Malabi-Dzhangi said state advocate Nyambeni Nekhambele told the court the accused was a heartless person who raped women and children.
“He further argued that offences of this nature have become a scourge in the country. He pleaded with the court to impose a life sentence,” she said.
Deputy judge president Matsaro Semenya said there is a war against gender-based violence and the only way to protect women and children is to remove the perpetrators from communities.
“The court has sentenced the accused to life and 10 years imprisonment and ordered the sentences to run concurrently. The court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and further declared him unsuitable to work with children,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.
