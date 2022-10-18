×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Corruption decimates ANC and SA

Our democracy is in utter shambles

By READER LETTER - 18 October 2022 - 11:03
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A full scale war of attrition is in progress within the corridors of the ANC as the party prepares to crown a new leader in December. Our democracy is in utter shambles as a result of ANC misrule over the past 20 years.

The chaotic situation in our country today and the grim mess that we are in, have one thing in common: all our problems were caused by years of poor and inept leadership. Like a can of worms being opened, critical events in 2022 have revealed the consequences of problems that have remained unresolved due a lack of leadership and courage to confront our escalating problems caused by monumental financial greed unprecedented in modern African history

Democracy in rainbow nation SA produces an abundance of incompetent and dishonest political leaders, who crudely exploit people’s credulity and prejudices and thrive on emotion-driven discourse and fake news. Gross misrule in our country indirectly gave birth to the growth of fascism.

It is inevitable that within the next five years a fascist will become our president. Italy is a grim reminder of how a fascist, Benito Mussolini came to take power. 

Regardless of who is chosen to lead the ANC in December, the  once illustrious party of beloved icon, Nelson Mandela, faces a stunning defeat in 2024.Corruption has decimated and destroyed a world class economic infrastructure. It is a multi-dimensional evil disease that spreads like a contagion and consumes the whole society.

When we look at great human civilisations from the Roman Empire to the Soviet Union, they failed because of internal weakness and rampant corruption. We must realise that corruption is a social scourge that must be eradicated. It is important to close the pits where the virus of corruption nourishes.

Between 2014 and 2019,our nation lost R1.5-trillion through brazen acts of corruption, some reports allege that we lose R800m every day to corruption, while some unsubstantiated claims allege that R300bn is lost every year due to acts of corruption by stealth.

According to minister Ebrahim Patel, during 2017,we lost R27bn. He repeated this statement in parliament in July 2019. Let us vote wisely in 2024. Our nation is a ship headed for an iceberg. The year 2024 is about demanding honesty, integrity and accountability from our leadership.

We must have the fortitude to make the hard decisions necessary to change course. Voting wisely, is the one key to help turn this country around.

A Luta Continua, the Struggle continues.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma backer's alleged racist rant

"Surely even Zuma supporters would want to distance themselves from this, or are they all captured by whoever gives them money?" asked ANC stalwart ...
News
1 day ago

SOWETAN | Corruption victimises the poorest

The consequence of the state not doing the most basic in this case has resulted in the Hammmanskraal community having to rely on water found to not ...
Opinion
4 days ago

'Investigate Gigaba for corruption', based on ex-wife's evidence

The state capture commission has recommended that, based on allegations made by his estranged wife Nomachule Mngoma, former home affairs minister ...
News
5 days ago

PEDRO MZILENI | End of the road as ANC branches hang Mabuza out to dry

Since the ANC opened branch nominations about a month ago for December’s 55th national conference, the name of the current deputy president, David ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12