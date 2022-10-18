READER LETTER | Corruption decimates ANC and SA

A full scale war of attrition is in progress within the corridors of the ANC as the party prepares to crown a new leader in December. Our democracy is in utter shambles as a result of ANC misrule over the past 20 years.
The chaotic situation in our country today and the grim mess that we are in, have one thing in common: all our problems were caused by years of poor and inept leadership. Like a can of worms being opened, critical events in 2022 have revealed the consequences of problems that have remained unresolved due a lack of leadership and courage to confront our escalating problems caused by monumental financial greed unprecedented in modern African history
Democracy in rainbow nation SA produces an abundance of incompetent and dishonest political leaders, who crudely exploit people’s credulity and prejudices and thrive on emotion-driven discourse and fake news. Gross misrule in our country indirectly gave birth to the growth of fascism.
It is inevitable that within the next five years a fascist will become our president. Italy is a grim reminder of how a fascist, Benito Mussolini came to take power.
Regardless of who is chosen to lead the ANC in December, the once illustrious party of beloved icon, Nelson Mandela, faces a stunning defeat in 2024.Corruption has decimated and destroyed a world class economic infrastructure. It is a multi-dimensional evil disease that spreads like a contagion and consumes the whole society.
When we look at great human civilisations from the Roman Empire to the Soviet Union, they failed because of internal weakness and rampant corruption. We must realise that corruption is a social scourge that must be eradicated. It is important to close the pits where the virus of corruption nourishes.
Between 2014 and 2019,our nation lost R1.5-trillion through brazen acts of corruption, some reports allege that we lose R800m every day to corruption, while some unsubstantiated claims allege that R300bn is lost every year due to acts of corruption by stealth.
According to minister Ebrahim Patel, during 2017,we lost R27bn. He repeated this statement in parliament in July 2019. Let us vote wisely in 2024. Our nation is a ship headed for an iceberg. The year 2024 is about demanding honesty, integrity and accountability from our leadership.
We must have the fortitude to make the hard decisions necessary to change course. Voting wisely, is the one key to help turn this country around.
A Luta Continua, the Struggle continues.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Corruption decimates ANC and SA
Our democracy is in utter shambles
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A full scale war of attrition is in progress within the corridors of the ANC as the party prepares to crown a new leader in December. Our democracy is in utter shambles as a result of ANC misrule over the past 20 years.
The chaotic situation in our country today and the grim mess that we are in, have one thing in common: all our problems were caused by years of poor and inept leadership. Like a can of worms being opened, critical events in 2022 have revealed the consequences of problems that have remained unresolved due a lack of leadership and courage to confront our escalating problems caused by monumental financial greed unprecedented in modern African history
Democracy in rainbow nation SA produces an abundance of incompetent and dishonest political leaders, who crudely exploit people’s credulity and prejudices and thrive on emotion-driven discourse and fake news. Gross misrule in our country indirectly gave birth to the growth of fascism.
It is inevitable that within the next five years a fascist will become our president. Italy is a grim reminder of how a fascist, Benito Mussolini came to take power.
Regardless of who is chosen to lead the ANC in December, the once illustrious party of beloved icon, Nelson Mandela, faces a stunning defeat in 2024.Corruption has decimated and destroyed a world class economic infrastructure. It is a multi-dimensional evil disease that spreads like a contagion and consumes the whole society.
When we look at great human civilisations from the Roman Empire to the Soviet Union, they failed because of internal weakness and rampant corruption. We must realise that corruption is a social scourge that must be eradicated. It is important to close the pits where the virus of corruption nourishes.
Between 2014 and 2019,our nation lost R1.5-trillion through brazen acts of corruption, some reports allege that we lose R800m every day to corruption, while some unsubstantiated claims allege that R300bn is lost every year due to acts of corruption by stealth.
According to minister Ebrahim Patel, during 2017,we lost R27bn. He repeated this statement in parliament in July 2019. Let us vote wisely in 2024. Our nation is a ship headed for an iceberg. The year 2024 is about demanding honesty, integrity and accountability from our leadership.
We must have the fortitude to make the hard decisions necessary to change course. Voting wisely, is the one key to help turn this country around.
A Luta Continua, the Struggle continues.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma backer's alleged racist rant
SOWETAN | Corruption victimises the poorest
'Investigate Gigaba for corruption', based on ex-wife's evidence
PEDRO MZILENI | End of the road as ANC branches hang Mabuza out to dry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos