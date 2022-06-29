×

Letters

Parents are responsible for children's welfare

By READER LETTER - 29 June 2022 - 09:32
Onlookers and distraught parents converged on the scene of the death of a group of patrons at an East London tavern on Sunday morning.
Image: Bongani Fuzile

It's frustrating that people seem surprised that youth as young as 13 died in a stampede in an Eastern Cape tavern where they spent the night drinking when they should have been at their homes.

As parents, what comes to your mind when your child is not at home by midnight? This was not the first time those kids found themselves there, which means the habit had become normal in their community. 

We can't blame law enforcement for failing to stop the minors visiting drinking spots. Where did they get the money to buy alcohol?

Let's take full responsibility for raising of our children.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo

