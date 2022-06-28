‘I called him my son’; ‘Her beautiful smile’; ‘His laugh was contagious’: Schools pay tribute to tavern victims

“Azizipho was such a warm and loving person to anyone he crossed paths with. He was full of life, always having a smile on his face. He brought endless joy into our lives. Remembering how much we loved him since grade 8. He was our source of happiness.

“One time we sat in class and he was having a conversation [with friends] and for no reason he started laughing very loud. None of us knew why he was laughing but his laugh was so contagious that all of us burst out laughing,” they said.

The school governing body, principal and pupils at West Bank High in East London expressed their condolences to the family of a pupil who lost his life at the tavern. In a Facebook post, the school said it was mourning the loss of Bongolethu Ncandana.

“Our pupil and classmate is gone and free like a bird. Free to fly in the heavens above as a pupil or friend we will always be thinking of. He is gone from where we can see, but in our hearts is where he will always be.”

