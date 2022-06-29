Looming taxi fare rise sets in mood of desperation

I'll be forced to cut down on toiletries, says commuter

As taxi fares are set to increase yet again after the recent fuel cost increase, Sowetan visited Bara and Bree taxi ranks in Johannesburg to assess the reaction of commuters.



Sinalo Vanda, 22: ''I am not happy at all. A part of me understands that taxi owners are increasing their fares because of the increase in petrol but I feel they should consider that some of us do not have stable jobs and live outside Joburg. I live in Orange Farm and spend R44 on taxis daily. I come to Joburg every day to sell kotas. When the taxi costs are increased, I might be forced not to come to the town and sell in the township.’’..