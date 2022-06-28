Tavern tragedy was preventable

While pointing fingers is not going to help at this stage, to prevent a similar event from happening, what is to be done? Most of the children who died in the tavern were minors. They were clubbing in front of the same people who are now calling for heads to roll.

The children who died were too young to be dancing the night away at a place they are forbidden by law to enter. We don’t know how they left their homes and sneaked into the tavern. While demanding accountability and for law to take its course, let us also forge a way forward to avoid a repeat of this tragedy.

As community members, it is upon us to act responsibly to guide children when we see them not toeing the line. In Tsonga we say: “N’wana a hi wa un’we” which means we all have the responsibility to protect and guide children even if they are not biologically ours.

Let us not normalise clubbing with children and let us not share alcohol with them because that creates a culture of addiction and irresponsibility.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, Mpumalanga