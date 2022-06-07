Communication is key, makes life easier

Communication is vital and forms an integral part of life and without it, our lives are directionless and doomed.

Many relationships crumble and marriages fail, and families get torn apart due to lack of communication. We always take things for granted and rely on assumptions instead of finding first-hand the real information by just asking for clarity.

Some people end up taking their own lives because of bottled-up emotional baggage. If they had communicated with someone, a solution would have been found and lives spared.

There's nothing we can achieve without communication. When you communicate it means you talk and express yourself and give people a hint or a picture of what you are going through. Apart from them understanding you, you too willl get an inkling of what they are thinking.

Girls fall pregnant and boys land in all sorts of trouble simply because there's poor communication structure in place between them and their parents.

I do understand it's a taboo subject in black communities to talk to kids about sex and their bodies hormonal changes, but it's a compulsory obligation. If we don't communicate with them they will get misleading information from social networks and friends. They always assume they know but they don't.

Don't assume but communicate – be it at work, school, home or in a relationship. Communication is key and vital.

McDivett Khumbulani, KwaMhlanga