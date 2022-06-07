Robben Island prisoner treated disgracefully

A visit to the family of a former Robben Island political prisoner by mayor Minah Bahula of Makhuduthamaga municipality in Limpopo last year revealed poverty that made mockery of this hero's role in the Struggle.

Adam Tolo and his family have suffered humiliation of the worst kind since the dawn of democracy. It is shameful to inflict such suffering on the 64-year-old Tolo, who grew up with a disability after contracting polio at the age of eight.

He served time on the island prison with former presidents Nelson Mandela and Jacob Zuma. His family, siblings and other relatives are now taking care of their brother who is also suffering from cerebral palsy and cannot walk or talk.

His main caregiver and sister, Mashianoke Tolo, is 48 years old and should be formally employed after many years taking care of her brother and surviving on child support grants for her two children.

In 1992 Tolo was given a wheelchair, which was not suitable for his disability, by the Lydenburg Hospital in Mpumalanga. His sister says she will never forget how the privacy and dignity of Tolo were violated, as at times he was forced to crawl about as he tried to help himself when she was out of sight.

This is emotionally disturbing. Bahula promised to help during her visit last year. More than a year later the Tolo family has not received any help to restore the dignity of the former freedom fighter living with disability.

Thomo Nkgadima, by email