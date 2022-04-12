Modern romance: swipe right, swipe left

“So, what I really liked about Hinge, more so than Tinder and Bumble, is that it felt a lot more substantial in terms of the inputs that you have to provide — the bios, for example, are more detailed, asking for [input] that will help you decide if you want to explore anything with this person. Things like ‘Do you want to have children’, ‘Do you already have children’, ‘What are your political affiliations’, ‘Do you drink or take drugs’, etc.”

One of my male friends, a 28-year-old car salesman, has used Tinder and Hinge occasionally, with mixed results. He seems to share the same perspective on the thoroughness of Hinge, but prefers the casual nature of Tinder.

“Hinge feels way more formal. Tinder feels very casual — it feels ratchet, in a way. In terms of what I’d come across, you’d get a very mixed bag of women,” he says.

“Hinge feels very formal in the sense that I need to take time to get to know you and chat with you before we can jump to meeting, for example. With Tinder, although you do also at times find people who want to buy time and get to know you, it just feels much easier to find the opportunity to interact with women who are open to meeting for drinks almost off the bat, come over to your place or whatever.”

There are several other apps available in South Africa, such as Badoo and OkCupid, as well as lesbian, bi and queer dating app Her. Online dating has grown exponentially over the past 10 years.

Couples Help relationship coach and therapist Louis Venter explains this boom: “Most people who are not married by the age of 24 are working. Our chances to go to places to meet people are few and far between, so online dating creates a space where you can meet a thousand people in a few swipes.

“You create a profile and hobbies, what you like and don’t like, so it takes a lot off the table, for example going on a date with someone who likes horse riding when you hate horses. You can eliminate that and improve your chances of meeting people in the pool that you’d naturally be drawn towards.”

Leah Sefor, a life and relationship coach, agrees. “Technology runs our lives, and it’s easier and cheaper than having to go on endless first dates only to find out there’s no connection or chemistry,” she said.