Parents are central in turning the tide against teenage suicide

Mental health issues often an underlying cause

This past week SA joined the rest of the world in marking Teen Suicide Prevention Week as part of raising awareness around this devastating global scourge. Around the world, young people or more specifically teenagers are resorting to taking their own lives because of a variety of reasons.



Most of these reasons, however, have mental health as an underlying cause. Teenagers globally are faced with many challenges ranging from toxic home settings where there’s constant violence to rapid technological developments and bullying, which negatively affect their mental health...