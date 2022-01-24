Counsellors often help relationships to heal and thrive

We humans are relational beings and, for this reason, the gift of life is best unwrapped with those whose lives are closely linked to ours.

Whether with friends or family, healthy relationships are important and worth working towards.

Khulekani Mkhwanazi, a senior training co-ordinator in Johannesburg, articulates the difficulty of navigating the realm of relationships. Mkhwanazi, who facilitates the training of social and childcare workers, further explains that we may be undervaluing the role of having close relations with others – more so than before.

“People are no longer friends for the purpose of having good relations with someone else. We no longer appreciate and value our friendships like we once did.”

While good old communication between parties in a relationship can be good enough to fix what’s broken, the introduction of psychological services or the expertise of a qualified mediator are at times necessary.

According to counsellor Botshelo Mosito, mending relationships through therapy, counselling or any other psychological service can be greatly beneficial not only for the relationship but also for the individuals involved.

“In most cases, the expectations we have in relationships are based on what we know about ourselves without understanding the other person. Counselling and psychological services allow you to know more about yourself as well as understanding the other person,” she said.

When it comes to seeking psychological services, many South Africans still face hurdles related to accessibility and affordability. However, Mosito suggests that access to information is the bigger problem.

“They [services] are accessible to everyone but people are unaware due to lack of knowledge. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group provides free counselling services to everyone and almost all companies have employee assistance programmes, but people are not taking advantage of these.”