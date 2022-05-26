×

Letters

Radio legend Mojapelo deserves a statue

By Reader Letter - 26 May 2022 - 10:13
I once again plead with the powers that be to erect a statue in honour of the man at the SABC offices in Polokwane, the writer says.
I once again plead with the powers that be to erect a statue in honour of the man at the SABC offices in Polokwane, the writer says.
The past few months have been agonising for some of us since Thobela FM’s legend Max Mojapelo hung up his microphone. With due respect to the current crop of presenters and future generations, radio will never be the same without the legendary Mohlalerwa.

As a youngster growing up in the countryside in the 80s, I had not realised that the man had already reached legendary status, hence I missed some of his live programmes due to naivety and shortage of power as we mostly relied on radio batteries back then. The youth would compete at whose tone was good at mimicking him.

It is suggested that his programmes such as Malekelekeng and Morabaraba wa Mmino in the 80s be packaged and sold at a fee to take us down memory lane.

I once again plead with the powers that be to erect a statue in honour of the man at the SABC offices in Polokwane.

Solly Seabela, GaSekgopo, Limpopo

