Multi-tasker Rami Chuene now holds radio gig

Forget TGOM, Khomotjo is a thing of the past, here comes Rami Chuene the Thobela FM DJ.

The versatile actress, singer, author and voiceover artist gets behind the mic this Sunday at 1pm with her new show Jazz Ye Phelago (living jazz).

Chuene was announced on Monday as the newest addition to the station.

She described it as "surreal" to work with radio legends like Max Mojapelo who she grew up listening to.

Chuene is also on digital radio station Cliff Central.

She said she met Thobela FM management some four years ago and the offer finally landed this year.

"I've always been a jazz enthusiast and I know a lot about music. I'm happy with the slot and the direction the station wants to take," she said.

"I've always loved interacting with people and radio is great for that. I'm so excited. I can't believe it."

Chuene currently stars on the popular The Queen as Gracious "TGOM" Mabuza.

She said she would have to juggle her acting and radio.

"I will rest when I'm 55 . I'm still 29," she joked.