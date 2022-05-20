Sebasa Mogale pulled off air at Thobela after investment exposé

Thobela FM has taken popular afternoon drive presenter and Skeem Saam actor Sebasa Mogale off-air indefinitely following a Carte Blanche exposé.

Mogale is renowned for playing Dr Hlongwane on Skeem Saam.

SABC group executive corporate affairs and marketing Gugu Ntuli confirmed the news in a statement on Friday afternoon.

This comes after a Sunday episode of the M-Net's investigative journalism show in which Mogale was fingered in an alleged crypto investment scam.

The popular afternoon drive show Ntshirogele will be hosted by regular broadcaster Mankoko Baby joined by Skhumbuzo Mbatha.

“Thobela FM has taken a decision to unschedule Sebasa Mogale, (Ntshirogele) Afternoon Drive presenter, following the Carte Blanche exposé’,” Ntuli said.

“Mr Mogale is being afforded an opportunity to resolve the issues raised in the recent broadcast which pertain to his personal business dealings involving crypto currency.

“In the meantime, Mankoko Baby will be hosting Ntshirogele with Skhumbuzo Mbatha. The station takes the welfare of its vulnerable listeners seriously and will leave no stone unturned in its investigating of this matter.”

Earlier this week the public broadcaster suspended three members of Ukhozi FM’s Vuka Africa Breakfast Show team after an internal investigation.

The suspended trio are on-air personality Sipho “Sgqemeza” Mbatha as well as content producer Babheke Mthethwa and technical producer Mandla Magwaza.

In a statement released by SABC communications department, Ukhozi FM said: “The management regrets to inform the station’s listeners that three members of the breakfast show team have been unscheduled following an internal investigation. These members are the host and two producers of the show.”

“Management will not discuss this matter further as it an employer-employee relationship governed by the Corporation’s policies. Management has put measures in place to ensure continuity of the show,” the statement concluded.

Popular TV presenter and actor Vele Manenje also quit Phalaphala FM just 10 days after joining the station.

The star appearing in SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam and Mzansi Magic telenovela DiepCity told Sowetan during the week that she was overwhelmed with work.