Letters

Motsoaledi doing a good job

22 April 2022 - 10:53
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi needs support, the writer says.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The minister of home affairs needs to be saluted for taking on those individuals who are undermining the security of the country.

Dealing with immigration and the borders of our country decisively is long overdue. As much as we appreciate our fellow countrymen, on the same note they too need to respect and obey the rule of law in this country.

It cannot be correct to suggest that because our constitution is the best in the whole world that it becomes ungovernable and is undermined by foreign nationals who do not regard the laws of our country.

When one engages them on the reasons of being unruly they too agree that in their own countries they cannot behave in the manner that they do in SA. They do not want to own their behaviour; rather they blame the authorities of our country.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi needs the support of a joint hybrid approach of the security cluster to curb these behavioural deviations.

If we can manage the borders correctly, we will be able to monitor and manage the influx of people outside our borders successfully.

It is a fact that there are those foreigners who have the expertise to contribute and we really need them, but if the majority are found in criminal activities then surely we need to take a stand.

Andries Monyane, Vaal

