Letters

Unity needed now, not baseless statements

By Reader Letter - 22 April 2022 - 10:38
How can we be so divisive instead of being united in these trying times, the writer asks.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

I strongly rebuked my elderly neighbour who emphasised that the dark cloud hovering above KZN, where some families lost up to 10 members in the recent floods, is a punishment from God.

He argues that while he worked in the Vaal area in the '80s people were mercilessly maimed and ruthlessly killed by the Zulus during the ANC-Inkatha war. I find such statements to be baseless and incorrect. People are so heartless and cruel. How can we be so divisive instead of being united in these trying times?

We certainly don't need such comments. Look how united  the soccer fraternity was when Orlando Pirates fullback Paseka Mako suffered a near-fatal injury during Pirates vs Baroka recent match? We need such unity in our hour of need.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State

