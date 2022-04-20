Expats experience same problems they left at home

When I read in the City Press about the close to one million South Africans who emigrated to other countries since 2015, I couldn't help thinking how disappointed some of them would be. Of course we all know that the grass always looks greener on the other side, that is, until you get there and realise it was all a mirage.

People who have been to other countries either as workers, extended visits or immigrants will attest to the fact that every country has its own problems. The millions of immigrants who are in SA came here believing that this would be a life-changing experience with promises of a bright future. Alas! It was not to be.

Best advice – better the devil you know than the one you don't know. Besides, cowardice does not help but facing our challenges head-on is the best approach that might eventually bring stability to our country.

Being in a foreign country away from your support system can be very challenging. When people talk about home sickness, you will never understand until you experience it.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand