Protection of criminals starts at the top

Gumede's election as ANC chair in KZN is thanks to Ramaphosa

The only inferences that can be made on Zandile Gumede's election as ANC eThekwini chair can be placed on the shoulders of our president, Cyril Ramaphosa.



Peaceful SA communities are reeling under the weight of hordes of criminal elements from some of our neighbouring states...