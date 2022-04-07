×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Dudula a result of SA's lax laws

By Reader Letter - 07 April 2022 - 11:25
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, aka Ntlantla Mohlauli, addresses supporters outside the Roodepoort magistrate's court on March 28 2022. The writer says no country can afford to accommodate all immigrants, documented and undocumented
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, aka Ntlantla Mohlauli, addresses supporters outside the Roodepoort magistrate's court on March 28 2022. The writer says no country can afford to accommodate all immigrants, documented and undocumented
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Had this arrogant government taken care of our borders, we wouldn't be talking about Dudula. No country can afford to accommodate all immigrants, documented and undocumented.

Our laws governing the influx of either refugees or immigrants must be activated. Now we have accommodated fugitives, human trafficking syndicates, drug smugglers and all kind of criminals because of the state's lax approach to immigration.

The state must tighten the country's borders and launch raids that will help minimise the problem of undocumented foreigners. But illegals must not be abused when caught out; they must be returned to their native countries to fix their documents.

Work permits must also be issued for scarce skills workers only. SA needs to have total control of who comes in, and why.

Not all foreigners are criminals and many have been pushed to SA by socioeconomic situations in their native lands. But at the end of the day, illegal immigration is a crime.

Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Mpumalanga

Operation Dudula plans to mark KZN launch with weekend march in Durban

Operation Dudula is taking its message to KwaZulu-Natal. That's the word from deputy chairperson Dan Radebe before a march on Sunday to mark the ...
News
1 day ago

Operation Dudula member appears in court over voice note that allegedly incites violence in KZN

Operation Dudula member Philani Gumede, who was arrested for incitement to cause public violence via a voice note, was granted bail in Durban on ...
News
21 hours ago

Rumour-mongering spoils politics

Our nation, especially among blacks, believe rumours easily.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space