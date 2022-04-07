Dudula a result of SA's lax laws

Had this arrogant government taken care of our borders, we wouldn't be talking about Dudula. No country can afford to accommodate all immigrants, documented and undocumented.

Our laws governing the influx of either refugees or immigrants must be activated. Now we have accommodated fugitives, human trafficking syndicates, drug smugglers and all kind of criminals because of the state's lax approach to immigration.

The state must tighten the country's borders and launch raids that will help minimise the problem of undocumented foreigners. But illegals must not be abused when caught out; they must be returned to their native countries to fix their documents.

Work permits must also be issued for scarce skills workers only. SA needs to have total control of who comes in, and why.

Not all foreigners are criminals and many have been pushed to SA by socioeconomic situations in their native lands. But at the end of the day, illegal immigration is a crime.

Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Mpumalanga