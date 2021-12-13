Pay pensioners before Christmas

December, a month when our beloved senior citizens anxiously await their pensions from government, to have some enjoyment on Christmas Day... but all in vain. Payments should be made before December 25.

Instead, our esteemed finance minister will only release payments on January 4. It is scandalous that the pension payout is meagre, yet the fat cat politicians will be enjoying their glutinous Christmas dinners and lunches, after receiving their salaries long before Christmas Day.

To the president I say, “It is time you and your inner circle develop a conscience about the plight of the elderly and their needs; you should be embarrassed by your insensitivity. And why has your government not considered a double payment at this time of year?”

There is no excuse. Pay the people before Christmas and put a smile on their faces.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni