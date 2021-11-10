Early access to retirement savings is a risk: Here’s why

The Covid-19 pandemic has put financial strain on businesses, households and individuals.

It is also leading more older adults to retire early, according to recent research. This means retirees could be making increased claims on social security benefits.

The pandemic pressures are one reason the National Treasury announced in August that it planned to overhaul retirement rules. It is expected the overhaul will come into effect in 2022.

With the rise in the cost of living and income insecurity, many people simply can’t afford to wait until retirement to access their pensions.

Currently, retirement fund members can only access their pre-retirement benefits upon resignation or retrenchment. A steep level of tax is imposed on cashing out pensions to dissuade members from prematurely accessing these funds. This system has been in place since the Pension Funds Act of 1956.

Members who resign or are retrenched are encouraged to preserve their pensions for retirement as previous research found pensions are the only form of long-term savings for many South Africans in formal employment. The situation is more dire for the unemployed and those in informal employment, who are estimated to make up two-thirds of all South Africans.

The Treasury’s decision may have positive short-term outcomes in which individuals can use their pensions to meet immediate and urgent financial needs. But its long-term implications are a cause for concern, or should be.