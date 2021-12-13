Letters

Opposition parties must change voting system

By Reader letter - 13 December 2021 - 09:19
A voting station in Kagisanong in Mangaung.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Opposition political parties should push for the amendment  of the outdated electoral system to ensure that the voters choose their preferred candidate.

I applaud the minister of home affairs for tabling the bill to allow independent candidates to contest the 2024 elections. Bravo.

The ball is now in your court opposition parties; take the bull by its horns.   

Harry Granger Sebati, Mamelodi West   

