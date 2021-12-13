Opposition parties must change voting system
Opposition political parties should push for the amendment of the outdated electoral system to ensure that the voters choose their preferred candidate.
I applaud the minister of home affairs for tabling the bill to allow independent candidates to contest the 2024 elections. Bravo.
The ball is now in your court opposition parties; take the bull by its horns.
Harry Granger Sebati, Mamelodi West
